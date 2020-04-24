Home

Francis Patrick (Frank) BOTICA


1931 - 2020
Francis Patrick (Frank) BOTICA Notice
BOTICA, Francis Patrick (Frank). Born 17 March 1931. Passed away peacefully at Murray Halberg Retirement Village on 22 April 2020, aged 89. Dearly loved husband of Katie. Cherished father of Mary and John. Daughter-in-law Joanna and friend of the family Paul. Loved Dida of Tim and Charlotte. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Nellie and Peter Skokandich. Due to current conditions a private mass will be held for Frank. Pocivao u Miru. All communications to: [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
