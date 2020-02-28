Home

Francis (Frank) O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL, Francis (Frank). Peacefully after a short illness, with family at his side on 26 February 2020; three days after his 93rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Adored and adoring dad of Anne and Ross Glendining, Maureen Crossman, and Kerry and Paul Harper. Cherished Grandad to Terry (deceased), Jolene (deceased), Melissa; Lochlan and Katie, Glen, and Tim; Kirsty and Peter, David and Chanelle, Daniel and Courtney, Jasmine and Kieran and great grandad to Brodie, Abby-Jo, Gracie; Max, Jack, Isla; Kai-Peter, Cooper-Loch; Isaac, Ella, Riley, Isabelle and Hunter. A service to celebrate Francis's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 175 Brockley Road, RD 2, Timaru, 7972. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
