BLAIR, Francis Morris (Frank). Passed away suddenly on Sunday 18 October 2020 aged 91. Much loved husband of Barbara for 64 years. Beloved father of Alison and William, Lance and Louise, Dale and Jim. Treasured grandpa and poppa to Emma, Rachael, Helen, Nicola, Kylie, Scott, Henry, Lauren and their families. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens on Thursday 22 October at 2pm. Communications to Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020