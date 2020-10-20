Home

POWERED BY

Services
Papatoetoe Cottage Funerals
34 Kolmar Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-279 9098
Service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis BLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Morris (Frank) BLAIR

Add a Memory
Francis Morris (Frank) BLAIR Notice
BLAIR, Francis Morris (Frank). Passed away suddenly on Sunday 18 October 2020 aged 91. Much loved husband of Barbara for 64 years. Beloved father of Alison and William, Lance and Louise, Dale and Jim. Treasured grandpa and poppa to Emma, Rachael, Helen, Nicola, Kylie, Scott, Henry, Lauren and their families. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens on Thursday 22 October at 2pm. Communications to Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -