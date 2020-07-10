|
AMBLER, Francis Marie. Suddenly passed away on 8th July, 2020 Gone to rest with her soul mate Albert. Dearly loved Mum of Gloria, Myrtle, Katherine, Gerald, Jesse, and beloved sons Selwyn, Hokimate, Geofrey, and Son in laws. A forever treasured Nan and Great Nan. Francis will be laying in state at 181 Hokianga Harbour Drive, Omapere. Her service will be held at home on Saturday 11th July, at 10am followed by interment in the Waimamaku Cemetery at 11am. All communications to phone 02102587078 Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2020