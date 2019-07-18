|
|
|
SAVAGE, Francis Leslie (Frank) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at Hilda Ross Hospital in his 77th year. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Lynette. Loved father of the Late Kevin, Karen and Mark and Jason. Special grandad of Christopher, Finley and Matty. Great grandad of Jessica. Very much treasured brother and brother-in-law of Linda and Jimmi Lennon, Helen and Albert Patterson and Joseph and Shirley Savage. 'Loved, admired and respected by many' A funeral service for Frank will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Friday 19th July at 11.30am. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Neurological Foundation by visiting their website www.neurological.org.nz and clicking on the 'donate' button or donations can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Savage family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019