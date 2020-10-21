|
|
|
DOWLING, Francis John (Jack). Born June 01, 1933. Passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Alison, father and father-in-law of Harley and Tanya, Bevan and Danni and Grant. Grandfather of Caleb and Maddi, Lachlan and Alex. A service celebrating Jack's life will be held at The Chapel of Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on 27th October at 12pm. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020