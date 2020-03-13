|
COLTHURST, Francis John (Frank). Peacefully passed away at home on 10th March 2020 with his family, in his 82nd year. Cherished husband and best friend of Fay. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kelvin and Michele, Michael and Julie, Philip (deceased), Jill and Gavin Turketo, Aaron and Kristin. Proud and loving grandfather of Sean and Olivia, Emma and Jordan, Paddy and Claire, Heath and Mel, Sam and Teresa, Charlotte and David, Ryan and Cerise, Kane and Grace, Gemma, Ava and Will and loving great-grandfather of Connor, Ahria, Raine, Bailey, Isla, Willow, Violet, Reagan and Knox. A wake for Frank will be held at the Kamo Rugby & Squash Club from 6pm on Sunday 15th March to share memories and stories. Service to be held Monday 16th March, at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner Kamo Road and Moody Avenue at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at Kaurihohore Cemetery and final after match function at Kamo Rugby & Squash Club. In lieu of flowers contributions to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020