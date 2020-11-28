|
AHEARN, Francis John (Frank). It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Frank (Francis) John Ahearn. He died peacefully in Nelson Hospice on Saturday 21 November 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Frank is survived by his wife Jo-Anne, mother Betty and sisters Jude and Dale. Special thanks to Nelson Hospice and the Motueka District Nursing team for all their care and support. We were truly blessed that Frank got to return home and share some special moments with family and friends and the place he loved so much.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020