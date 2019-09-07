Home

Francis (Frank) HINDERKS

HINDERKS, Francis (Frank). Passed away peacefully with family members at his bedside on Sunday 1st Sept. at North Shore Hospital aged 91. Devoted husband of Barbara (deceased). Dearly loved father of Claire, Judith and Frances. Father-in-law of Dave. Grandfather of Joanne (husband Phil), Andrew, Jeffrey (wife Siobhan), Rebekah (husband Isaac), Elicia Hunt, David Bunn (wife Jinny) and adored Great Grandfather of Jacob, Skyla and Georgia Pullen and Emilia-Grace Hunt who will greatly miss him. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Auckland Memorial Park (Settlers Cottage) 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale on Monday 9th Sept. at 11am followed by internment at Birkenhead/ Glenfield Cemetery 228 Eskdale Rd, Birkenhead.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
