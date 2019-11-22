|
McMONAGLE, Francis Harold (Frank). Frank was born 12 June 1945 at Tauranga. Frank passed away peacefully at the Waikato Hospital on Sunday 17th November 2019, aged 74. Frank will be deeply missed by Phyllis, his forever devoted, sincere and loyal wife of 50 years. To all the staff at Rossendale Dementia Care Home, my heartfelt and sincere thanks for your devoted care and love of Frank. In accordance with Frank's wishes no service will be held. Rest in peace Frank.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019