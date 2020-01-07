Home

Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
corner Park Avenue and Kamo Road
Whangarei
View Map
Francis Gerard (Frank) MULCARE

Francis Gerard (Frank) MULCARE Notice
MULCARE, Francis Gerard (Frank). On 5 January 2020, peacefully, at his home, on the farm, aged 90 years. Beloved Husband of the late Meg. Much loved Father and Father-in- law of Michael (deceased), Terri and Paul, Billy and Tim, Chris and Wendy, Anthony(deceased), Tim and Robbie. Loved Grandfather of his many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held for Frank at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, corner Park Avenue and Kamo Road, Whangarei on Friday 10 January 2020 at 1 pm, following by burial at Maunu Cemetery. We are deeply grateful to Kevin, Lynne and Clare from North Haven Hospice whose care for Frank and support to Robbie enabled the fulfilment of Frank's wish to remain at home on Kauri Hill. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the North Haven Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to 'the Mulcare family" PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
