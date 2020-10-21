|
ROGERS, Francis George (Frank). On Friday, 16th October 2020, at the North Shore Hospital, after a brief illness. Beloved younger son of the late Ethel (nee Shaw) and Daniel Rogers. Much loved brother of Peter; and also of Frances (Mrs Cotter) (Papakura) and Mick (Tauranga), and the late Stephen, Alan, Maurice, Mavis and Dorothy. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A family gathering to celebrate Frank's life is to be held. He will be sadly missed. All communications to "The Rogers Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020