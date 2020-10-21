Home

More Obituaries for Francis ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis George (Frank) ROGERS

Francis George (Frank) ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Francis George (Frank). On Friday, 16th October 2020, at the North Shore Hospital, after a brief illness. Beloved younger son of the late Ethel (nee Shaw) and Daniel Rogers. Much loved brother of Peter; and also of Frances (Mrs Cotter) (Papakura) and Mick (Tauranga), and the late Stephen, Alan, Maurice, Mavis and Dorothy. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A family gathering to celebrate Frank's life is to be held. He will be sadly missed. All communications to "The Rogers Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
