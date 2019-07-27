|
|
|
EMTAGE, Francis George (Frank). On Friday, 26th July 2019 peacefully at Halldene, Red Beach. Aged 87 years. Devoted husband of the late Val. Dearly loved father and father-in law of Sandra and Scott, Denise and Ross and adored Grandad of Lauren and James, Donelle and Asher, Kelly and Nick, Fraser, Cory and Sarah and great grandad of Macklin, Joey and Elliot. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Thursday, the 1st of August 2019 followed by a private cremation.Thanks to the staff in Ward 15 at North Shore Hospital and staff at Halldene. All communications to "The Emtage Family", C/- 65/101 Red Beach Road, Red Beach 0932 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019