BANCROFT, Francis Frampton (Frank). Born December 10, 1929. Passed away on November 21, 2020. Loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved and was loved by all his extended family and friends. "He will be greatly missed - 91 years well lived." A service for Frank will be held at The Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2.30pm, Wednesday 25th November 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kaipara Hospice would be much appreciated https://www.hospice.org.nz/get-involved/make-a-donation/ All communications to the "Bancroft" family c/- PO Box 306, Dargaville, 0340.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020