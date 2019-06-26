Home

GARDINER, Francis Daniel (Frank). Passed away peacefully on Monday 24th June 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved husband to the late Raewyn Gardiner. Treasured mother of Donna TePania, Daniel Gardiner and Mark Gardiner. Much loved granddad and great granddad to many. 'Adored deeply by all.' A big thank you to all the staff and carers at Windsor Court Rest Home, Ohaupo. A funeral for Frank will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Friday 28th June at 2.00pm. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Gardiner family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
