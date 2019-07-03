|
PHILLIPS, Francis Colbeck (Frank). Passed away on 30 June 2019at his home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband the Late Nolene. Beloved father and father-in-law of Judy and Dave, Neville and Andy, Collin (+), Colleen and Steve, Alison and Kevin, Viv and Mike. Loved granddad of Mellissa (+), Aarron and Amy, Matt and Kelsey, Zane and Rian, Jade, Josh and Sam. Loved great granddad of his 6 great-grandchildren. A service for Frank will be held at Kereone Rugby Club Rooms, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 4 July 2019at 11.00am followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Phillips family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019