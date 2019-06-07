|
BAILEY, Francis Claude Henry Ralph. (Killiney, Co. Dublin). June 5, 2019 (peacefully) at home with his family, beloved husband of the late Mary Patricia, loving father of Mary, Catharine, Patrick, Basil and John; Very sadly missed by his children, daughters-in- law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, his sister Thora, friends and extended family both at home and abroad. Reposing Friday in Quinn's of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Saturday to S.s Alphonsus & Columba Church, Ballybrack Village arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. House private. https://www.mcnme dia.tv/camera/ss- alphonsus-columba- church-ballybrack
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 7, 2019
