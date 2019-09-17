Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Brian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARAHILL, Monsignor Francis Brian

Add a Memory
ARAHILL, Monsignor Francis Brian Notice
ARAHILL, Monsignor Brian Francis. Monsignor Brian died peacefully on 16 September 2019 at St Joseph's Home in Herne Bay, aged 88 years. Much loved priest of the Diocese of Auckland, having served in Frankton, Whakatane, Three Kings, and then at St Patrick's Cathedral 1971 -1988 and Remuera 1989 -2014. Rosary at St Joseph's Home, 9 Tweed St, Herne Bay on Thursday 19th September at 3pm. A Vigil Mass will be celebrated on Thursday evening 7.30pm at St Michael's Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above church on Friday the 20th at 11.30am prior to burial at Panmure. John 10:10 I have come that you may have life and have it to the full.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.