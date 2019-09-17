|
ARAHILL, Monsignor Brian Francis. Monsignor Brian died peacefully on 16 September 2019 at St Joseph's Home in Herne Bay, aged 88 years. Much loved priest of the Diocese of Auckland, having served in Frankton, Whakatane, Three Kings, and then at St Patrick's Cathedral 1971 -1988 and Remuera 1989 -2014. Rosary at St Joseph's Home, 9 Tweed St, Herne Bay on Thursday 19th September at 3pm. A Vigil Mass will be celebrated on Thursday evening 7.30pm at St Michael's Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above church on Friday the 20th at 11.30am prior to burial at Panmure. John 10:10 I have come that you may have life and have it to the full.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019