|
|
|
KING, Francis Barrie Warren Falconer. 23 November 1933 - 31 May 2019. Passed away peacefully at Kerikeri Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of Dawn (nee Blundell). Much loved father and father-in-law of Robert, Michael and Debbie, Susan and Greg, Joanne and Darren. Treasured Poppa of Adam, Jade, Jordan, Blake; Claudia, Kristen; Cole, and Jay. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Wednesday 5th June 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to the King Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
Read More