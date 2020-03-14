Home

Frances Therese PAGET

Frances Therese PAGET Notice
PAGET, Frances Therese. Born 15 January 1945, passed away on the 7 March 2020. Daughter of Adela Lorraine (Dell) and Wilford Leonard (Bill) Paget, Mum to Tevis, Mother-in-Law to Debbie, Francie to her grandson Miles, sister to Anne, Jan, Stephen, Geoff, Claire, Linda, Mark and Susan (deceased) and Auntie to 21, died peacefully at Auckland's Mercy Hospice surrounded by family and friends. Frances, Fran, Francie, was independent, generous, and adventurous. She loved her garden, organic food and would search Auckland for the best coffee. Most of all she enjoyed great company and good conversation. She gave the gift of her time to so many. We will miss you very much. There will be a private gathering at her home and donations can be made to Auckland's Mercy Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
