KIERAN, Frances Theresa. Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 after an unexpected event. Dearly beloved wife of the late Joseph, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Clare and James, Ann and Karl, Sarah and Thomas. Adored grandmother of Elizabeth, Caroline, Lucy, Autumn and Holland. Cherished sister of Joseph and Rita, Clare, Jospehine and the late Sheila, Kay and Anne. A service to honour Frances will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday, August 2 at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stroke Foundation NZ, PO Box 12482, Wellington.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019