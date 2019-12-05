Home

Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Frances Te Aorangi PERKINS

Frances Te Aorangi PERKINS Notice
PERKINS, Frances Te Aorangi. Passed away peacefully on 3 December 2019 with Phill at her side. Beloved best friend and life partner to Phill. Loved mother of Vanessa, Bjorn (deceased), Kim, Kevin and Melissa. Step mum to Dean, Baden and Aaron. Loving nana to Pirika, Erana, Whitinui, Coast, Byron, Brianna, Tenesha, Zane and Lenix. A service to celebrate Frances's life will be held on Friday 6 December, 11.00 am at V J Williams Funeral Home, King Street, Te Kuiti.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
