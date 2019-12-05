|
PERKINS, Frances Te Aorangi. Passed away peacefully on 3 December 2019 with Phill at her side. Beloved best friend and life partner to Phill. Loved mother of Vanessa, Bjorn (deceased), Kim, Kevin and Melissa. Step mum to Dean, Baden and Aaron. Loving nana to Pirika, Erana, Whitinui, Coast, Byron, Brianna, Tenesha, Zane and Lenix. A service to celebrate Frances's life will be held on Friday 6 December, 11.00 am at V J Williams Funeral Home, King Street, Te Kuiti.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2019