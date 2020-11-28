Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cafe Agora
13B Kent St
Hamilton
View Map
Frances Naomi DIXON

Frances Naomi DIXON Notice
DIXON, Frances Naomi. On 25th of November 2020, in the rest home at Summerset Down The Lane, Hamilton, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Marcus Dixon, Dearly loved mother of Elizabeth and Marcus, Lovely mother in law to Tom and Atoli and loved grandmother of Daniel, Josh and Madison, and Jorjia. Loved sister of Lorene and loved sister-in-law of Ces, Patricia and Jack, Cushla, Alan and Deborah, Jocelyn and Betty. Died peacefully and entered the presence of her Lord (Job 19:25-27a). A thanksgiving service will be held at Cafe Agora, 13B Kent St, Hamilton, 3204, on Monday 30th of November 2020 at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
