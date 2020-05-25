|
GOOD, Frances Michelle (nee Wright). Born July 5, 1959. Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice on May 23, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children, aged 60 years. Dearly loved wife of Garry. Most treasured mother of Jackie and David, Robert and Kelly, Darryl and Caitland, Jana and Charles. Most amazing Nana of Ashlee and Sean, Kaitlyn and Dray, Bella and the late Charlotte, Ivy and Jaxon. We love you to the moon and back, Luv, Luv. Much loved by all her extended family and friends. Special thanks to the teams at the Auckland Oncology Department and Totara Hospice. Frances can be viewed at home from Monday evening. Current restrictions apply. Call or message Rob on 0274-863-051. A private service for Frances will be held on Thursday 28th of May. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020