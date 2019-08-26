Home

Frances Mary (Chapman) BENNETT

Frances Mary (Chapman) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Frances Mary (nee Chapman). On August 24th 2019, peacefully with her beloved husband of 58 years, Bernard, at her side; aged 79 years. Precious Mum of Carolyn and Tom, and Grant. Awesome Nana of 9. Loved sister of Eris and Sandra. A celebration of Frances' life will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Tuesday August 27th at 2pm. Sincere thanks to the loving teams at Althorp Reuben Home and Waipuna Hospice, to whom donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Frances' memory at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
