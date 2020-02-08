Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances HEALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Margaret (nee Chase) (Fran) HEALEY

Frances Margaret (nee Chase) (Fran) HEALEY Notice
HEALEY, Frances Margaret (Fran). Born October 05, 1951. Passed away on January 15, 2020. We wish to offer our heartfelt thanks to the many family and friends who visited, attended the service and tangi. Your expressions of koha, support and sympathy were warmly received. A special thanks to our Rereahu whanau, the pae tapu and ringawera. Your aroha made our time of mourning more bearable. Please accept this notice as an expression of our gratitude.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -