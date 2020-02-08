|
|
|
HEALEY, Frances Margaret (Fran). Born October 05, 1951. Passed away on January 15, 2020. We wish to offer our heartfelt thanks to the many family and friends who visited, attended the service and tangi. Your expressions of koha, support and sympathy were warmly received. A special thanks to our Rereahu whanau, the pae tapu and ringawera. Your aroha made our time of mourning more bearable. Please accept this notice as an expression of our gratitude.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020