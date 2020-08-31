|
HANCOCK, Frances Lorraine (Francie). Passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. Aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Loved mother and mother in law of Faye and Ray Donovan, Graham and Vera, Rex (recently deceased) and Diana. Loved Nana of Vivienne and Bill, Dean and Annabel, Paula and Andrew, Mark and Michelle and Jayne and Great Grandmother of 11. Grateful thanks to the staff of Sale Community HBH Healthcare for their care and support. A service to celebrate Francies life will be held at Howick Funeral Home, 35 Wellington Street, Howick on Wednesday September 2nd, 2020 at 1pm. Due to current restrictions please contact Faye if planning to attend on 09-5329493.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020