|
|
|
LAMONT, Frances. Born 19 October 1928 died 16 July 2019, peacefully and surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Barbara, Catherine and the late Alec. Loved Nanna to Emma, Luke, Monique, Arna, Simon and Travis and much loved great Nanna to all her great grandchildren. Funeral for Frances will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Saturday 20th July at 11.00am followed by burial in Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Messages c/- P O Box 940, Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019