Frances Kennett (nee Gill) (Frankie) BLOMFIELD

Frances Kennett (nee Gill) (Frankie) BLOMFIELD Notice
BLOMFIELD, Frances Kennett (Frankie) (nee Gill). Frankie passed away peacefully on 29th June 2019 at St Andrews Hospital aged 100. Loving wife of Max, mother and mother in law to Gill and Catherine, Lynn, Tim and Barbara. Grandmother to Naomi and Anthony, Katrina, Joshua and Natalie, Craig and Cara. Great Grandmother to Murphy, Grayson and Sofia. Frankie served an extensive career as a school dental nurse and then a dental tutor sister. No flowers by request of the family. A service will be held at The Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes at 2.30pm Thursday 4th July.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019
