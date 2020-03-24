|
|
|
COOKE, Frances Katharine (Kate). On Sunday, 22nd March 2020, Kate passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Harley for 65 years. Loved mother of Derek and Jeffrey, daugher in laws Janny and Margo. Loved Grandma of Katey and Niki. A service to celebrate Kate's life will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana St, Matamata, at 1:30pm, Wednesday, the 25th of March. All communications c/- the Cooke family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata, PLEASE NOTE: Due to Covid- 19 this service for Kate will be live streamed if you are unable to attend. " May She Rest In Peace" https://iframe.dacast.com/ b/139405/c/527279
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020