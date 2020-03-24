Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Rosa Chapel
6 Tamihana St
Matamata
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances COOKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Katharine . (Kate) COOKE

Add a Memory
Frances Katharine . (Kate) COOKE Notice
COOKE, Frances Katharine (Kate). On Sunday, 22nd March 2020, Kate passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Harley for 65 years. Loved mother of Derek and Jeffrey, daugher in laws Janny and Margo. Loved Grandma of Katey and Niki. A service to celebrate Kate's life will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana St, Matamata, at 1:30pm, Wednesday, the 25th of March. All communications c/- the Cooke family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata, PLEASE NOTE: Due to Covid- 19 this service for Kate will be live streamed if you are unable to attend. " May She Rest In Peace" https://iframe.dacast.com/ b/139405/c/527279



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -