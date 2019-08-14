Home

Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Frances Joy CHEER Notice
CHEER, Frances Joy. Passed away peacefully on 10th August 2019 aged 96. Loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Jenny, the late Grayeme and the late Linda , and the late Glenice and Michael Canny. Treasured Grandma Joy to 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Monday 19th August 2019 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
