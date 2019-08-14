|
CHEER, Frances Joy. Passed away peacefully on 10th August 2019 aged 96. Loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Jenny, the late Grayeme and the late Linda , and the late Glenice and Michael Canny. Treasured Grandma Joy to 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Monday 19th August 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019