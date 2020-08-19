|
|
|
HYLAND, Frances Jeanette (Heni). Passed away peacefully at home on 17th August, 2020. Heni will be taken from home today (Wednesday) at 1:00pm to Whakamaharatanga Marae, Waimamaku. Heni's service will be held on Thursday at 10:00am. In Lieu of flowers we would prefer donations to either Hospice Mid- Northland PO Box 141, Kerikeri 0245 or The Cancer Society PO Box 1724 Shortland Street, Auckland 1140. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020