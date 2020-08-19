Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Service
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances HYLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Jeanette (Heni) HYLAND

Add a Memory
Frances Jeanette (Heni) HYLAND Notice
HYLAND, Frances Jeanette (Heni). Passed away peacefully at home on 17th August, 2020. Heni will be taken from home today (Wednesday) at 1:00pm to Whakamaharatanga Marae, Waimamaku. Heni's service will be held on Thursday at 10:00am. In Lieu of flowers we would prefer donations to either Hospice Mid- Northland PO Box 141, Kerikeri 0245 or The Cancer Society PO Box 1724 Shortland Street, Auckland 1140. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -