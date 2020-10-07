Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Service
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
Frances Erica (nee Brunsden) (Francie) WIGGINS

WIGGINS, Frances Erica (Francie) (nee Brunsden). Affectionately known by all as Francie. Died in her sleep on Sunday the 4th of October 2020, aged 85. Partner of Austin, mother of Bruce and Sarah, Neil and Denise. Much loved Nana of Sophia Jessie. A service will be held on Friday the 9th of October at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga at 10:30am. No flowers requested, donations to St John in lieu.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020
