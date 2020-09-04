|
SPICER, Frances Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Crisp). Passed away on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at Regency Private Hospital aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Derrick, much loved mother to Jacqui and Timothy. Mother in law of Robyn. Very much loved Nana of Tamsyn, Jazmyn, Rebecca and Heath. Now together with Dad. You will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten. Thank You to all friends, residents and staff at Regency Rest Home. A Celebration of life for Betty will be held at Romaleigh Funeral Services, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Tuesday 8th September 2020 at 2pm. Dress bright and colourful. For enquirers and invitations please call H Morris.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2020