COWAN, Frances Elizabeth (nee Larsen). On September 20th 2020 in her 89th year. Loved wife of the late David Weir Cowan. Loving mother and mother in law to Sheryl and Jerry Bulow, Mike and Anne Cowan. Adored grandma of her 9 grandchildren and her 12 great grandchildren. "Remembered With Love" A service for Frances will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2:30pm Wednesday September 23rd 2020. Communications to the 'Cowan Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020