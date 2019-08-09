|
KEYS, Frances Elaine (nee Hall). 6th August 2019 at Lansdowne Hospital, Howick, Fran passed away in the presence of family and friends. Much loved mother of Peter, and twins Russell (late) and Neil, loving Gran to her four grandchildren. "Mum, you were greatly loved and cherished, may your spirit soar forever free". Please wear bright colours. A service for Frances will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Monday 12th August at 11.00 am followed by cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019