Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances RAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Edith (Edith) RAWSON

Add a Memory
Frances Edith (Edith) RAWSON Notice
RAWSON, Frances Edith (Edith). Passed away peacefully on 6 August 2019 at Waipuna Hospice aged 84. Now with the angels after a courageous battle with cancer. Loved and loving wife of Bob for over 64 years and much loved mum and mum-in-law of Wayne and Elaine, the late Lee, Mark and Dianne, Brett and Alison and the late Ian. Special sister and sister-in-law of Jim and Clare Duff. Beloved grandma and great- grandma to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful care of Edith. A service to celebrate Edith's life will be held on Tuesday 13 August at 1:00pm at the Pyes Pa Memorial Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Waipuna Hospice would be gratefully appreciated. All communications to Rawson Family, P O Box 804, Tauranga 3110.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.