|
|
|
RAWSON, Frances Edith (Edith). Passed away peacefully on 6 August 2019 at Waipuna Hospice aged 84. Now with the angels after a courageous battle with cancer. Loved and loving wife of Bob for over 64 years and much loved mum and mum-in-law of Wayne and Elaine, the late Lee, Mark and Dianne, Brett and Alison and the late Ian. Special sister and sister-in-law of Jim and Clare Duff. Beloved grandma and great- grandma to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful care of Edith. A service to celebrate Edith's life will be held on Tuesday 13 August at 1:00pm at the Pyes Pa Memorial Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Waipuna Hospice would be gratefully appreciated. All communications to Rawson Family, P O Box 804, Tauranga 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019