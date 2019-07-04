|
BICKNELL, Frances Catherine (nee O'Donoghue) SSOSt.J QSM. On July 3rd 2019 peacefully at Hetherington House. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric (deceased). Much loved mother and mother in-law of Lois, John and Desley, Paul, Anne and Ian, Ruth and Lee, Mark and Gael, and Maree. Loved nana of 16 grandchildren and Nanny Franny of 32 great grandchildren. Loved by all her blended and extended familes. A truly great lady, selfless, generous and humble. Leaves a gapping hole in our lives. Eternal rest grant unto her. May she rest in peace. Rosary prayers Thursday 4th July at 30 The Cresent, Waihi Beach at 6pm. Requiem Mass to celebrate Frances' life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Mueller Street, Waihi on Friday July 5th at 9.30am followed by interment in the Whakatane Hillcrest Cemetery, Ohope Road, Whakatane on Saturday July 6th at 1.30pm. Communications to the Bicknell family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2019