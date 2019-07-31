Home

Frances Blomfield HINTZ

Frances Blomfield HINTZ Notice
HINTZ, Frances Blomfield. Passed away peacefully at home on 29 July 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Dearly loved Mum of Neil and Claire, Ian (Dec), and Bernice. Loved Grandma of Keirryn and Brooke, and Meagan. Loved great grandma of Micaela, Caiden, and Zoe. Many thanks to Liz Banks for going 'above and beyond' for Frances. A service for Frances will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 2 August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and click "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hintz family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
