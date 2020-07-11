|
BLUNT, Frances Ann (Annie) (nee McElwee). Slipped away on 01 July 2020 in Sydney at the young age of 82. Much loved sister of Lois, Clayton and Sarah; beloved mother of Caroline, George and Lucy and FABulous Grandma to Christopher, George, Eloise, Chloe, Jemima and Ruby. Her loving care, elegance and style will be greatly missed by us all. A private funeral will be held in Sydney as soon as visas and quarantine permit, with a Memorial service at a later date. The family request donations in lieu of flowers to The North Foundation at Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney. Correspondence to Walter Carter Funerals, 249 Bronte Road, Waverley, NSW 2024 Australia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020