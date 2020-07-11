Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Carter Funerals
Eastern Suburbs
Sydney, New South Wales 2022
02 9389 3499
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances BLUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ann (nee McElwee) (Annie) BLUNT

Add a Memory
Frances Ann (nee McElwee) (Annie) BLUNT Notice
BLUNT, Frances Ann (Annie) (nee McElwee). Slipped away on 01 July 2020 in Sydney at the young age of 82. Much loved sister of Lois, Clayton and Sarah; beloved mother of Caroline, George and Lucy and FABulous Grandma to Christopher, George, Eloise, Chloe, Jemima and Ruby. Her loving care, elegance and style will be greatly missed by us all. A private funeral will be held in Sydney as soon as visas and quarantine permit, with a Memorial service at a later date. The family request donations in lieu of flowers to The North Foundation at Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney. Correspondence to Walter Carter Funerals, 249 Bronte Road, Waverley, NSW 2024 Australia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -