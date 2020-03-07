Home

HELG, Fonoiava Stanley George. Born 30th December 1937. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on the 4th of March 2020. A loved husband to the late Cecilia Mary Helg (nee) Thomsen. Beloved father to Timothy, Fritz, Rodney, Sharlene, Joseph, Frank and Vaughn. Loving father in-law to Andrea, Claudia, Juanita, Grizelda, Peter, Mariko and Charmaine. Much cherished grandfather to Jacob, Christian, Elijah, Victoria, Michael, Pesefeamanaia, Mauletonu, Bryce, Nelson, Cecilia, Nathanael, Emily, Faith, Jamal, Isiah, Tyrell, Samantha, Christopher and Josh. Dad, your smile and laughter spread to more than just your family. The many people you touched will forever be remembered by each and every one. A family service will be held on Monday 9th of March at Mount Albert Presbyterian Church, 14 Mount Albert Road, Mount Albert from 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Tuesday 10th of March at 9:30am, Morrison Funeral Directors, 220 Universal Drive Henderson. At the request of Stanley and Family Fa'amolmole leai se Fa'a Samoa.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
