LENNOX, Florinda Lorraine (Lorraine). Born January 18, 1933. Passed away on November 21, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved Mother of Vicki and Karen. Loved Mother in Law of John. Much loved Nana of Aleisha, Joseph and Joshua. Adored Great Grandmother of Luca and loved Nan of Cameron. A service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at the Glenfield Baptist Church, 46 James Street, Glenfield, Auckland, Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019