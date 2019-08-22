Home

Florence WITHEFORD

Florence WITHEFORD Notice
WITHEFORD, Florence. Promoted to Glory on 20 August 2019 Aged 97 years. Much loved wife of the late Laurie. Dearly loved mother of Pauline (Turner), Bob, and Grant, and a dearly loved mother-in-law. A precious grandmother of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grand child. 'Well done, good and faithful Servant' A service of thanksgiving will be held at the New Lynn Salvation Army, Delta Ave, New Lynn on Monday, 26 August at 1.30pm. There after, a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
