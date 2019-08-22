|
WITHEFORD, Florence. Promoted to Glory on 20 August 2019 Aged 97 years. Much loved wife of the late Laurie. Dearly loved mother of Pauline (Turner), Bob, and Grant, and a dearly loved mother-in-law. A precious grandmother of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grand child. 'Well done, good and faithful Servant' A service of thanksgiving will be held at the New Lynn Salvation Army, Delta Ave, New Lynn on Monday, 26 August at 1.30pm. There after, a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019