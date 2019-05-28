Home

Florence Veronica (Verna) DEVENPORT

DEVENPORT, Florence Veronica (Verna). Passed away peacefully on May 27th 2019 at home in Rotorua surrounded by her loving family. Aged 93 Years. Dearly loved by all of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many many foster children. In accordance with Verna's wishes a private gathering to celebrate her life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Wednesday May 29th at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
