ELS, Florence Shirley. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on August 7th, surrounded by family. Devoted wife of Roland. Loving mother and mother in law of Penny, and Llewellyn and Emma. Proud and Devoted Ouma to Colton (Fuzzy Wuzzy). A special thanks to the staff of the Rotorua St John Ambulance, Fire and Emergency and hospital ED for their care of Florence. A service for Florence will be held at 2pm, Friday 14 August, at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020