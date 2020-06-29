|
CLARK, Florence Rose (Babs) (nee Griffiths). Born September 20th 1927. Slipped away peacefully on 25th June 2020, at Glenburn Care Home, New Lynn. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Ronald George Clark and cherished Mum and Mum-in-law to Ron, late Nancy, Ruth, Chris, Sheryl, Adrian, Regina. She will be greatly missed as a loving Nana by her 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 (nearly 2) great-great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful sister and a very loyal friend to so many. A celebration of Bab's time with us will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 1st July at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020