Florence Olwyn (nee Fraser) (Olwyn, Ollie) DYKES

Florence Olwyn (nee Fraser) (Olwyn, Ollie) DYKES Notice
DYKES, Florence Olwyn (Olwyn, Ollie) (nee Fraser). Peacefully, on 21 November 2020, at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Mike (Dragunov), and Cam and Lynda. Loved Ollie of Nick and Lydia, Madeline, Angus and Duncan. According to Ollie's wishes there has been a private cremation and a private family service. Messages to Sue Dykes, 37 Tirotai Crescent, Westmere, Auckland 1022.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
