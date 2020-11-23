|
DYKES, Florence Olwyn (Olwyn, Ollie) (nee Fraser). Peacefully, on 21 November 2020, at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Mike (Dragunow), and Cam and Lynda. Loved Ollie of Nick and Lydia, Madeline, Angus and Duncan. According to Ollie's wishes there has been a private cremation and a private family service. Messages to Sue Dykes, 37 Tirotai Crescent, Westmere, Auckland 1022. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020