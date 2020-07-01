Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Raleigh Street Christian Centre
Raleigh St
Raleigh St
View Map
Florence MCDONALD Notice
McDONALD, Florence. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Lifecare Cambridge on Tuesday, 30th June 2020. Aged 91 Years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Owen. Loved mother of Brian and the Late Neil. Mother-in-law of Lynette and Karen. Loved Grandma of Leon, Megan and Brian, Kelly and Shaun, Hayden and Kiriwai. Great-Grandma to 8 Great-Grandchildren. A celebration of Florence's life will be held at The Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge on Friday, the 3rd of July 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McDonald Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
