More Obituaries for Florence FAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Maureen Molly (Maureen) FAGAN

Florence Maureen Molly (Maureen) FAGAN Notice
FAGAN, Florence Maureen Molly (Maureen). Peacefully at the Booms Lodge, Thames, on 10th April, 2020; in her 96th year. Loved wife of the late Pyke, dearly loved Mum of Peter, Julie, and Michael. Devoted Nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 'Always loved, never forgotten'. The family wish to thank the staff at the Booms Lodge for their loving care of Maureen. A private cremation has taken place. Messages to: 218 Mahuta Road, RD6 Thames.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
