KIRKPATRICK, Florence Mary (known as Josie) (nee Gomer). At peace on August 12th 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Formerly of Noosa, Queensland. Proud and loving Mother of Sean, Collette, Simon, Lissa and Tom. Mother-in-law of Charles, Mary and Amanda. Devoted and Adored Grandmother of Sophie (her only grand- daughter) and Katie (with Josie's first great- grandson on the way) Tom and Stephanie Xavier, Raphael, Sebastian; And Benjamin and Matthew So dearly loved and So dearly missed. Communications to: [email protected] .com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019